Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 167,662 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,633 shares of company stock worth $81,007,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
