Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Sells $122,185.70 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HESM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,621. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

HESM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

