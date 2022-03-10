Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

HESM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

