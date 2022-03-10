Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $21.94 million and $186,670.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.69 or 0.06606778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.27 or 0.99893243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042064 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

