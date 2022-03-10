High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $273.95 million and a PE ratio of -34.77. High Tide has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

