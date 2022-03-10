Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 77,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.