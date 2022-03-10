Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

HTHIY stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,612. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

