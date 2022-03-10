Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.86. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 119,958 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCHDF shares. Peel Hunt cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.12) to GBX 376 ($4.93) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

