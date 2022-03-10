HollyGold (HGOLD) One Day Volume Tops $50,824.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, HollyGold has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $775,596.72 and $50,824.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.10 or 0.06594805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.36 or 1.00255952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042016 BTC.

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

