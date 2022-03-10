Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $243.92

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.92 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 202.50 ($2.65). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76), with a volume of 764,276 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The company has a market cap of £360.93 million and a P/E ratio of 211.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($493,967.30).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

