Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $70.28. 839,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

