Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Trading 3% Higher

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.86. 4,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

About Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

