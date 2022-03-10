Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Trading 3% Higher

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.86. 4,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.
About Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Bistro (HBIS)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.