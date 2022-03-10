Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.40

Shares of Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.40 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.58). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,023,639 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.40.

Get Home REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.