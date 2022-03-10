Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

HON opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.50. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

