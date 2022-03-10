HOQU Reaches Market Cap of $261,651.97 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $261,651.97 and approximately $588,714.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00103444 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

