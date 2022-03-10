Host Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,560 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,832% compared to the typical volume of 702 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 644,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.13 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

