Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Short Interest Update

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $$5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

