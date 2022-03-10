HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.