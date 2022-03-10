Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.10

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as high as $23.49. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 24,312 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)
