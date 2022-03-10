Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.10

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as high as $23.49. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 24,312 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

