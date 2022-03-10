Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,767 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,607,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,195,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 672,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 256,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 150,586 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

