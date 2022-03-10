Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.36.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Humana stock opened at $429.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

