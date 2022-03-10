HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,227 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HUTCHMED worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of HCM opened at $19.77 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

