HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 7.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.18. 49,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,339,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUYA. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
