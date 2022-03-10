Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $391,239.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.35 or 0.06609836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.00 or 0.99835701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

