IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 28,500 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.80.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

