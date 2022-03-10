ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.75. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.