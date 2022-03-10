Iconic Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $920.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $920.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.21 or 0.06582715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.16 or 1.00162359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042019 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

