ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.23. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

