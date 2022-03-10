IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.52. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.