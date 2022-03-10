Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IPWR opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

