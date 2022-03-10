Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.38

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.38 and traded as low as $8.02. Ideal Power shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 39,346 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPWR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.