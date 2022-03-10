IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $492.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.