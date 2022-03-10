IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $492.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
