iExec RLC Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $134.28 million and $11.72 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00103441 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,200,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

