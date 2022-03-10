IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $131.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average is $154.56. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

