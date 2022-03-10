IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.54 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group stock opened at $230.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $6,208,364. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

