IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

NYSE GE opened at $91.25 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

