IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.40 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 95,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 62,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.