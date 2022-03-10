IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SO opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

