IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

CL stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

