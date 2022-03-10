IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Boeing by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

NYSE:BA opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day moving average is $210.63. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

