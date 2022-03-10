IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

PGR stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

