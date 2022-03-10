IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $231.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.47.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

