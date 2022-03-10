IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,285 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 41,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

