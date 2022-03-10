IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,534 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

