IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $263.79 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day moving average is $271.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

