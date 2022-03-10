IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,625 shares of company stock valued at $41,588,947. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.