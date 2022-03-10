Ignition (IC) Hits Market Capitalization of $27,884.64

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 75.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $27,884.64 and approximately $49.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,246.72 or 0.99932592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,530,304 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,131 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

