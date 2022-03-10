II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of II-VI worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,163,270 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.