Illuvium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.81 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $495.21 or 0.01289377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $318.38 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.21 or 0.06582715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.16 or 1.00162359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042019 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,912 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.