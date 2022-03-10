ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $73,908.36 and approximately $67,089.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,242,829 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

